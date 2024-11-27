Jogulamba District to Launch Leprosy Case Detection Campaign (LCDC) from December 2

Live
Gadwal: A review meeting on leprosy awareness was held on November 27, 2024, at the District Medical and Health Office (DMHO) in Jogulamba district. Dr. S.K. Siddappa, District Medical and Health Officer, instructed the medical staff to conduct the Leprosy Case Detection Campaign (LCDC) from December 2, 2024, to December 15, 2024, across the district.
During the meeting, DMHO emphasized the active participation of ASHA nodal persons, supervisors, health workers, and ASHA workers in conducting door-to-door surveys as part of the campaign. The DMHO directed medical staff to limit surveys to no more than 20 houses per day and examine all family members for leprosy symptoms.
The survey aims to identify individuals with symptoms such as brick-red patches, numb or anesthetic spots, or lesions with thickened skin. Identified cases should be referred to the nearest Primary Health Center (PHC) for diagnosis and prompt treatment if leprosy is confirmed.
The DMHO urged the public to cooperate and actively participate in the leprosy eradication campaign. The meeting saw the participation of Dr. Raju, Program Officer; PHC Medical Officers; Tirumal Reddy, ASO; and Narsayya, HA(M), among others.