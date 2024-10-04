Live
Jogulamba Gadwal District Must Lead in Every Health Program: DMHO Dr. Siddappa
Gadwal: Today, a review meeting was held at the Jogulamba Gadwal District Medical and Health Department office, led by District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr. Siddappa. Addressing various Primary Health Center (PHC) supervisors, Dr. Siddappa emphasized the importance of each PHC being at the forefront of all health programs in the district.
He highlighted the crucial role of supervisors in these initiatives, urging them to be aware of targets and achievements in advance, and to work closely with their staff. He recommended holding a "part night" meeting every 15 days to review progress and stressed the need to increase the number of deliveries in government hospitals while reducing private deliveries.
The review meeting was attended by District Program Officers Dr. Sandhya Kiran Mai, Dr. Naveen Kumar Reddy, Dr. G. Raju, and Dr. Prasoonarani, along with district medical staff including DDM Ramu, ASO Tirumalesh Reddy, District NCD Coordinator Shyamsunder, and various PHC supervisors.