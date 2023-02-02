Joint allocations made for AP, TS devlpt progs

Hyderabad: The Union Government has earmarked joint allocations to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for development programmes in the Union Budget 2023-2024 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Besides earmarking funds to IIT Hyderabad and Singareni Collieries, the Centre made joint allocations for tribal universities of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Centre also made allocations to Bibi Nagar AIIMS in Telangana and Mangalagiri AIIMS in Andhra Pradesh. Out of Rs 6,850 crore for all AIIMS institutions in the country, the two premier medical institutions will get Rs 100 crore each in the current financial year.

These funds would be used to develop infrastructure, installation of the medical equipment and recruitment of the staff in the AIIMS in two Telugu states. Separate allocations to Petrol university, AP central university and Vizag steel plant were also made in the budget proposals.