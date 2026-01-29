Joint Task Force to deport illegal infiltrators demanded

Hyderabad: The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi has demanded that the Central and State governments coordinate to identify illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslim infiltrators living in Bhagyanagar. During a press conference on Wednesday, Samithi General Secretary Ravinuthala Shashidhar urged the authorities to arrest and deport these individuals by forming a Special Joint Task Force. This force should include Central investigative agencies such as the IB and NIA, alongside the State Police Special Branch.

The Samithi insisted on the implementation of strict Standard Operating Procedures similar to those used internationally. They also advocated for a fast-track identification process using modern Artificial Intelligence technology. Furthermore, the Dharmarakshana Sabha demanded that all illegal residents be treated as infiltrators under Indian law. They called for those providing shelter or creating fraudulent documents to be booked under the UAPA Act and face severe punishment to safeguard national security.