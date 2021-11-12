Journalists can now avail concession on bus ticket online: VC Sajjanar

VC Sajjanar, chairman and managing director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) said that journalist with bus pass can now avail concession on bus tickets online through the official website of TSRTC. He also said that concession can also be availed while booking tickets.

In a tweet, Sajjanar said that he was announcing a good news to the journalists. "Good NEWS for our NEWS friends! Now, #journalists with valid bus pass from #TSRTC can avail of concession online also while booking tickets through our #TSRTC website," he tweeted.





Good NEWS for our NEWS friends! Now, #journalists with valid bus pass from #TSRTC can avail of concession online also while booking tickets through our #TSRTC website. Thank You @iAbhinayD & @NVNAGARJUNA for your suggestion

Patronage #TSRTC & #IchooseTSRTC #fridaymorning@V6News pic.twitter.com/7FEyzzBN99 — V.C Sajjanar IPS MD TSRTC Office (@tsrtcmdoffice) November 12, 2021





VC Sajjanar turned active ever since he took charge as the managing director TSRTC. He has been making surprise visit to depots to learn about the various issues of staff members.