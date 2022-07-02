JP Nadda gets grand welcome

Hyderabad: BJP President JP Nadda was given a rousing welcome by senior leaders and workers when he arrived in the city on Friday. Nadda led a rally from Shamshabad Airport to the venue of the BJP's National Executive Committee at HICC.

All roads in and around Shamshabad turned saffron with party flags fluttering on the roadside and in the hands of a large number of activists and leaders, who went to the airport to receive the national president. Nadda's flight was delayed by 90 minutes.

Party leaders from Telangana including Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MPs K Laxman, Dharmapuri Arvind, and senior leaders like Vijayashanti, Vivek Venkatswamy, P Sudhakar Reddy, Swamy Goud and others were present.

The party activists were dancing to the beating of "Dappu's while some of the artists at the rally presented Oggu dance to display the culture of Telangana. Nadda was seen waving to the crowds. The entire rally route resounded with slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. The rally which started at 5 pm from Shamshabad reached Novotel Hotel at 8.50 pm. Later, the BJP chief inaugurated a photo exhibition on the history of Telangana liberation movement, surrender of Nizam to police, old photos of the BJP leaders etc.

The rally not only resulted in a heavy traffic jam at Shamshabad but had a cascading effect in several areas of the city. Police had a tough time clearing traffic snarls and restoring smooth traffic. People coming from the airport and going towards the airport had to face a lot of hardships.