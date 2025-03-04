JPNCE Associate Professor N. Rajesh Awarded PhD from Osmania University

Mahabubnagar: N. Rajesh, an Associate Professor in the Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) department at Jayaprakash Narayan Engineering College (JPNCE), has been awarded a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree by Osmania University. His research focused on medical image processing and was conducted under the supervision of Dr. Y. Ravi Kumar, a scientist at the Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL).

Rajesh’s research aimed to enhance medical imaging techniques through advanced image processing methodologies, contributing to improved diagnostic accuracy and healthcare applications. His work has been recognized for its potential impact on the field of medical technology.

Rajesh hails from an academic background, with his father, N. Veerappa, having retired as a Gazetted Headmaster, while his mother is a homemaker. His academic journey and dedication to research have been widely appreciated by his colleagues and mentors.

On this remarkable achievement, JPNCE Chairman K.S. Ravikumar extended his heartfelt congratulations to Rajesh, praising his commitment to academic excellence and research innovation. The college principal, Dr. P. Krishnamurthy, along with faculty members from the ECE department, also congratulated him and lauded his contributions to the field of medical imaging.

Rajesh’s accomplishment has brought pride to JPNCE, reinforcing the institution’s commitment to fostering research excellence and academic development in the field of engineering and technology.