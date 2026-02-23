JPNCE Engineering college celebrates Graduation Day

Mahabubnagar: Graduation Day celebrations were held at Jayaprakash Narayan Engineering College (JPNCE) on Friday. Former JNTU Kakinada Vice-Chancellor Dr. Tulasi Ram Das presided over the event and formally inaugurated the event by ringing the ceremonial bell.

College Principal Dr P Krishnamurthy presented the academic achievements and development initiatives of the institution.

The chief guest, Dr NV Ramana Rao, Director of NIT Raipur, congratulated the graduating students and wished them a bright future. He advised them to be prepared to face challenges in society, emphasising that hard work, proper attitude and a continuous urge to learn are the keys to success.

He also appreciated the college management for its strong academic profile, faculty with doctoral qualifications and impressive campus placements.

Addressing the students, Dr. Tulasi Ram Das said life is full of challenges and urged them to move forward with skills as well as values.

College Chairman K.S. Ravikumar conveyed greetings on International Mother Language Day and stated that the institution, established in 1997 with the blessings of former Union Minister late S. Jaipal Reddy, is stepping into its 30th year in 2026 and has grown steadily with collective effort.

A total of 150 students who completed Engineering and MBA courses were awarded certificates by the dignitaries. Vice Chairman C. Bhaskar, Secretary V. Venkatarama Rao, Polytechnic Principal Dr. V.E. Chandrasekhar, Controller of Examinations Kotal Sandeep Kumar, heads of various departments, faculty members and graduating students participated in the programme.