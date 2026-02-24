  1. Home
MEPMA holds training programme on MDML app

  • Created On:  24 Feb 2026 7:35 AM IST
Vijayawada: A comprehensive training programme on the usage of the “Mana Dabbulu Mana Lekkalu” (MDML) mobile application and digital bookkeeping was conducted for field staff and trainers of trainers (TOTs) as per the directions of MEPMA Mission Director Vakati Karuna. The training was held at the SERP Head Office here on Monday under the chairmanship of Additional Mission Director K Naga Venkateswara Rao. Self-Help Group (SHG) members, bookkeepers, resource persons (RPs), IT anchor persons, and TE-IBs participated in the programme. The MDML app, developed by the State Government under the MEPMA initiative, is designed to enable SHG members to record and review their monthly financial and non-financial transactions transparently through their mobile phones. The app also includes a voice-message grievance feature, allowing members to report discrepancies for prompt resolution.

Following the Mission Director’s guidance, experienced SHG members, bookkeepers, and RPs from each district were selected as TOTs. IT anchor persons and TE-IBs were also included to strengthen technical support and ensure effective field-level implementation.

A special action plan was scheduled to facilitate smooth rollout of the MDML app. The plan covered field testing of the application, issue identification and resolution, demonstration sessions, finalisation of the app, TOT training, and preparation of district- and ULB-wise action plans.

Additionally, SPMU officials from MEPMA headquarters were assigned specific districts to monitor the timely and accurate uploading of SHG transaction data, with a target date of 15th April 2026. The programme was attended by the additional mission director, SERP IB officials, TCS staff, State mission managers, head office staff, SHG members, bookkeepers, and resource persons.

