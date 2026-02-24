Olectra secures order for 1,085 e-buses from TGSRTC

Hyderabad: Olectra Greentech Ltd., electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and a pioneer in advanced urban mobility solutions, has secured a Letter of Intent (LOI) issued by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) through Evey Trans Pvt. Ltd. for 1,085 electric buses under the PM E-DRIVE initiative, led by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), aimed at accelerating the adoption of electric public transport across Indian cities.

The electric buses will be deployed in Hyderabad, further strengthening the city’s clean, efficient, and sustainable public transport ecosystem. The company has firmly established itself as India’s leading electric commercial vehicle brand, consistently holding the No. 1 market share in electric buses both year-to-date and in the last financial year. Headquartered in city, Olectra has been at the forefront of India’s electric mobility transition, delivering not only electric buses but also electric tippers that support sustainable urban infrastructure development. With over 3,600 electric vehicles deployed across the country and an order book exceeding 10,000 vehicles, the company is building a comprehensive zero-emission mobility ecosystem. Having clocked more than 500 million green kilometres, the company combines scale, indigenous engineering, operational reliability, and continuous innovation to drive India’s shift towards clean and future-ready transportation.

Mahesh Babu, Managing Director of the company said, “This is a defining moment for the Olectra family and a significant milestone in our journey of powering India’s electric mobility transformation. Our continued commitment to the Make in India vision and to building world-class electric buses has received strong reinforcement through this prestigious order under the PM E-DRIVE programme. We are proud to bring our advanced, reliable, and indigenously developed electric mobility solutions to Telangana.