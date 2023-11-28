Jubilee Hills Forum backs BRS candidate

Hyderabad: In a run-up to the State Assembly elections, the Jubilee Hills Forum passed a resolution to extend their support to the BRS candidate in elections after verifying the contender’s report card of 10 years. The Forum which comprises over 150 colonies in Jubilee Hills stated that other party leaders did not approach them or respond to their representations ahead of elections.

Residents from the Federation of Sectors Welfare Associations in Jubilee Hills have been taking such various initiatives during the elections, in last municipality elections they passed a resolution to go with NOTA. However, in this Legislative Assembly elections, the Forum stepped in and supported BRS, as the candidate is a sitting MLA.

In elections, the contenders from Jubilee Hills are two-time sitting MLA from BRS Maganti Gopinath, Congress contender former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin, AIMIM’s Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin and BJP’s Lankala Deepak Reddy.

All party contenders were running full-fledged campaigning in localities by going door-to-door and promoting the party’s manifesto to woo the voters. However, the Forum alleged that the colonies of Jubilee Hills and the Forum pinched all contenders to put forth their charter of demands of 150 colonies under the Forum, and only BRS’s Gopinath accepted and gave the assurance of the charter.

“Following the BRS candidate’s assurance and with the interpretation of his work in the last 10 years, we Forum have decided to back BRS from Jubilee Hills constituency,” said Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail, a resident of Surya Nagar Colony Shaikpet and member of Forum.

Sohail said, “We made people aware who have at least 2,000 voters in each colony that they should not cast their vote on the basis of caste, community, and favouring party. The Forum decided to vote on the basis of development. We have known the contender and made a report card by observing their connection with people, criminal records, their involvement in different religious meetings, and their track record of 10 years in social development.” Mahender Chowdary, another member of the Forum, said that the Forum includes the colonies from Erragadda, Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, Yousufguda, Rahmath Nagar, and Shaikpet.

“We have nearly one lakh voters in the Forum. Earlier in the GHMC elections, we had campaigned for NOTA and that was impactful. And this time seeing the infra development of sitting MLA including the developing parks, roads, upgradation of sewage and water pipelines, and other infra development, we Forum passed a resolution to back BRS this election,” said Mahender.

“Though we have approached the candidates from Congress, BJP, and AIMIM, no one turned up and did not hold any campaign in our colonies. Congress contender is a celebrity, not a public representative. He did not turn up as a public representative whereas MIM and BJP candidates did not even visit any particular colony or interact with the colony residents,” said Aijaz, another member.