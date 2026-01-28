JUDA expresses concern over delay in release of junior doctors’ arrears

Hyderabad: The Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) has demanded the Government to release arrears payable to junior doctors for the period January 2025 to June 2025.

The Junior doctors said that although the relevant bills were duly submitted and cleared at the departmental level after completion of all required procedural formalities, they remain pending for Government approval. As a result, stipends and arrears have were disbursed, leading to significant financial hardship for junior doctors across the State.

The JUDA president Dr Isaac Newton said that Junior doctors are the backbone of government healthcare services, providing uninterrupted patient care under highly demanding and strenuous conditions in teaching hospitals. The prolonged delay in the release of their rightful dues is adversely affecting their financial stability, morale, and overall well-being.

JUDA places on record that multiple representations and follow-ups have been made since June; however, no action has been taken to date. This continued delay is now resulting in serious academic and financial implications.

Postgraduate doctors from the 2021 batch, who have completed their MD and are currently serving as Senior Residents, are at risk of not receiving their legitimate postgraduate arrears.

Postgraduate doctors from the 2022 batch, who have recently completed their MD and entered Senior Residency, may also be deprived of their arrears if the delay persists.

The same uncertainty extends to House Surgeons and Super-Specialty Postgraduates, whose dues also remain pending.

In view of these pressing concerns, JUDA earnestly appealed the Government to accord immediate approval to the pending bills and ensure the urgent release of all arrears from January to June 2025 without any further delay. Timely disbursal will not only alleviate financial distress but also serve as rightful recognition of the dedicated services rendered by junior doctors in public healthcare institutions.

If the issue remains unresolved despite repeated representations, JUDA will be compelled to take an appropriate course of action in the interest of junior doctors. JUDA reiterates its commitment to constructive dialogue and continued cooperation with the Government in strengthening medical education and healthcare delivery in Telangana.