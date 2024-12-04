Judge Mithun Teja Inspects Alampur Community Hospital, Emphasizes Improved Medical Services

Gadwal: Alampur Judicial Magistrate and Taluk Legal Services Authority Chairman, Mithun Teja, visited the TG Venkatesh Government Community Hospital in Alampur on Wednesday as part of Human Rights and Disability Day. During the visit, he distributed fruits to patients and interacted with them to assess the quality of medical services being provided.

Judge Mithun Teja reviewed the hospital records and questioned the hospital superintendent regarding the availability of medical services. He noted the absence of female doctors and instructed the superintendent to ensure their availability. He also inquired about the procedure followed in case of emergency deliveries requiring cesarean sections and the availability of ambulance services.

The judge emphasized the need for careful and efficient delivery of medical services and offered suggestions to the hospital staff for improvement.

The judge was accompanied by Alampur Bar Association President Suresh Kumar, advocates Narayan Reddy, Venkatesh, Venkatramudu, Gajendrar Goud, Lok Adalat staff Sai Teja, and others.