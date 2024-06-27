Junior doctors call off stir as govt accepts demands

Hyderabad: The Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association (TJUDA) on Wednesday called off their strike after ‘fruitful’ discussions with the government, which has accepted almost all demands of doctors.

The TJUDA president, Dr G Sai Sri Harsha, thanked Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha for responding to the demands in a timely manner and announcing the call-off of the strike.

Speaking to the media later, the Minister said the government felt the demands of junior doctors were genuine, and hence all were addressed. Stating that the doctors gave representations on June 15 and again on June 20, the government issued budget release orders for Rs 406 crore.

The Minister said the government sanctioned Rs 121 crore for infrastructure in medical colleges, including Rs 80 crore for the ladies hostel in Osmania Hospital, Rs 35 crore for the men's hostel, repairs and renovation of the boys hostel with Rs 50 lakh, and Rs 50 lakh for the Krishnaveni Ladies Hostel.

‘No other government gave Rs 121 crore to the Osmania Medical College in the State’s history. Similarly, Gandhi Medical College was given Rs 79 crore and Rs 3.45 crore for Kakatiya Medical College for roads and other infrastructure’.

The Minister said the Osmania Hospital issue was sub-judice. “The issue is sub-judice, but still, when I visited the hospital, I said we are committed to the construction of a new building. People in the catchment area should not face inconvenience. Ultimately, there should be a healthy Telangana. The Health department should be strengthened. The poor in districts should be treated in tertiary hospitals without the need to come to Hyderabad. We are going to bring changes in policies,” he said.

The Minister said the government would implement the Clinical Establishment Act and the Food Safety Act strictly. ‘The hotels and restaurants should maintain hygiene, and private hospitals should not exploit the poor. The government wants to strengthen two labs—one a drug lab and the other a health lab.