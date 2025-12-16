Jupally credits CM Revanth for panchayat poll victory

Hyderabad: Minister for Tourism and Culture Jupally Krishna Rao said the state government has honoured the trust placed by the people, and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s leadership is steering the administration effectively.

Speaking to the media at Chinnambavi village in Kollapur Assembly constituency on Monday, he criticised the previous BRS government, saying poor management had harmed the economy and left the state burdened with debt.

He emphasised that the current Congress government is working to fulfil its promises and ensure public welfare.

“The government will soon complete its remaining initiatives. The results of the ongoing panchayat elections show that people trust Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his leadership,” Rao said.

Highlighting the strong performance of the Congress in Kollapur, he noted that party-backed candidates won 50 seats, including three independents, while BJP and BRS secured 28 seats.

Rao added that people supported Congress because they believe development will progress faster with the ruling party’s backing and were influenced by the wide publicity of government schemes.