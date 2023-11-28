Jupally exploiting youth for political gain: Abhilash Rao

Mahbubnagar: In a scathing attack on Monday, Senior BRS leader Abhilash Rao accused Congress party’s Kollapur Assembly contestant Jupally Krishna Rao of exploiting the youth for electoral gains by spotlighting the issue of unemployment in Kollapur. During a press conference, Rao attributed the prevailing underdevelopment and unemployment in Kollapur to Jupally.

“Despite serving as MLA for 16 years and holding key ministerial positions, Jupally failed to address unemployment, bringing no industries to the constituency during his tenure from 2014 to 2018,” Rao alleged. He accused Jupally of opportunism, asserting that the Congress leader is now shedding crocodile tears and using the unemployment issue as a political tool.

Moreover, Rao criticised the distribution of T-shirts under the banner of Kollapur Unemployment JAC, accusing the Congress leader of attempting to undermine Barrelakka, an independent candidate advocating for unemployed youth. He further alleged that Jupally is involved in attacks on Barrelakka and her family, creating a fearful environment to eliminate competition.

“Jupally fears that the independent candidate Barrelakka is cutting into his vote share, and he wants to eliminate her by creating fear and launching attacks,” claimed Rao, questioning the Congress party’s silence on the alleged attacks.

In contrast, Rao highlighted the BRS party’s commitment to job creation, citing the filling of over 1.5 lakh jobs in the past decade. He outlined plans for the reorganisation of the TSPSC and the release of an annual job calendar to streamline recruitment processes. Urging the public not to be swayed by Congress party tactics, he sought support for BRS party’s candidate Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy, emphasising the party’s dedication to regional development and welfare.