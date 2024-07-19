Jurala and Almatti projects receives heavy inflow amid rains, here is data

The Priyadarshini Jurala Project is currently experiencing heavy flooding due to the ongoing heavy rains. With 20,000 cusecs of flood water flowing into the project, officials have been forced to release 27,877 cusecs of water downstream. The current water level in the project stands at 315.850 feet, below its full capacity of 318.516 feet. The reservoir's water storage is currently at 4.951 TMC, out of its total capacity of 9.657 TMC.

Similarly, the Almatti project is also facing a significant influx of water, with 43,478 cusecs entering the project and 65,480 cusecs being released downstream. The water level in the project currently stands at 517.98 meters, below its full capacity of 519.60 meters. The water storage in the reservoir is at 97.416 TMC, out of its total capacity of 123.081 TMC.

The heavy rainfall in the region has caused concerns regarding potential flooding and the capacity of the reservoirs to manage the excess water. Officials are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to ensure the safety of the surrounding areas.