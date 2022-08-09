K Keshava Rao slams Centre for going against democratic practices & creating religious hatred

Hyderabad: The Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu Committee chairman K Keshava Rao on Monday slammed the Centre alleging that it was going against the parliamentary democratic practices and creating religious hatred. Rao was speaking at the inaugural of Vajrotsavalu at HICC. He said from Sepoy Mutiny to Quit India many agitations were taken up for the country's freedom." Quit India was the key moment in the freedom struggle."

Rao stated that the Vajrotsava programme was not a competition to the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Centre. He said 75 years means 'Vajrotsavalu'. Hence the State government decided to celebrate the diamond jubilee of independence.

"There will be no controversies in the independence celebrations, but there is a fear in me that in the name of Amrit Mahotsav, attempts are made to twist history. For example, the names of Gandhi, Nehru, Subhash Chandra Bose and others have a place in history, but the Centre was deliberately ignoring Nehru, which is not good," observed Rao.

The TRS leader said forefathers of the Constitution wanted unity in diversity and pitched for strong secularism, hence brought the parliamentary democratic system. "But, for the last few years, the Central rulers are going totally against this spirit. Religious hatred is increasing, leaving out the unity in diversity", he alleged.

He recalled incidents during the freedom struggle like Jallianwala Bagh, Chauri Chaura, which fuelled the freedom movement.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar gave details of the events to be organised as part of the Vajrotsavalu till August 22. He said about 20 lakh students are expected to watch the 'Gandhi' movie. The events include distribution of national flags to all households, a freedom run across the State and singing of the national anthem in all gram panchayats and municipalities at a designated time. He mentioned the State's development during the last eight years.