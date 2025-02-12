K. Krishna Sagar Rao Mourns the Passing of Ayodhya Priest Shri Satyendra Das Maharaj

K. Krishna Sagar Rao, the Chief Spokesperson for the BJP in Telangana, has expressed his profound sorrow over the death of Shri Satyendra Das Maharaj, the Mahant and Chief Priest of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

In a heartfelt media statement, Rao highlighted the late priest's life of deep devotion and unwavering commitment to his faith. He noted that Shri Das Maharaj played a crucial role in reinstating Ramlalla to his rightful abode, showcasing his dedication to preserving and promoting religious values.

Rao stated, “His legacy of faith and service will continue to inspire generations to come.” The Chief Spokesperson called attention to the significant impact that Shri Das Maharaj had on the spiritual landscape, emphasizing his enduring influence on devotees across the nation.

As the community grapples with this loss, Rao extended his condolences to Shri Das Maharaj's family and followers, wishing for his noble soul to find eternal peace. "Om Shanti," he concluded, underscoring the collective mourning of a revered figure in Indian spirituality.

The passing of Shri Satyendra Das Maharaj marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy of devotion and service that will be cherished by many.