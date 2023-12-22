K Ramakrishna Rao new EO of Yadadri temple

Yadadri: In a significant development, Endowment Regional Joint Commissioner K Ramakrishna Rao has assumed office as the in-charge Executive Officer (EO) of the Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy shrine. The transition comes in the wake of EO Geetha’s resignation, which was submitted on Thursday.

Geetha, who served as the EO of Yadadri since 2014, resigned amidst controversies surrounding several decisions made during her tenure. Notable among these were restrictions imposed on local devotees, limiting their visitation to Saturdays, barring autos from the mound, and prohibiting journalists from entering the premises.

Despite Geetha’s retirement in 2020, the government opted to retain her services until now. However, with the recent change in government, Congress decided to appoint Ramakrishna Rao as the new EO. Rao assumed his duties promptly on Thursday. A statement to the media informed, “The Yadadri Temple has seen various development works, some of which remain incomplete. Notably, the gold plating of the Vimana Gopuram is still pending.”

In an interesting turn of events, the government has decided to establish a governing body for the Yadadri Temple, mirroring the structure of the Tirupati Tirumala Temple. As part of this initiative, an IAS-level officer was appointed as the EO. Geetha’s resignation is seen as a precursor to this administrative change.