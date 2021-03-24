Kabaddi gallery collapse raises many questions

Hyderabad: The unfortunate incident of collapse of iron gallery at SP Office Grounds in Suryapet on Monday while national level Kabaddi tournament was being inaugurated which left nearly 100 injured has raised many questions.

It is now clear that the gallery had collapsed due to the negligence of the contractor who erected it. As the debris were being cleared, it was noticed that logs of wood that are used for centring work were used as the base and they were tied with pink colour cloth and not ropes. The wood, it is said, could not take the weight of the iron railings used for seating purpose when over 1,500 people occupied it.

Though the authorities acted in time and shifted all the injured to the area hospital and later to various hospitals in Hyderabad for better treatment, the opposition parties are now demanding a thorough probe and want the government to fix the responsibility. Just blaming the contractor will not help.

Senior Congress senior leader R Damodar Reddy and some others visited the stadium. They questioned as to who had inspected the ground and who certified the standards of the gallery and how permission was given to conduct the tournament. Normally in such incidents, the district collector and district SP also inspect the arrangements. This tournament assumes importance since it was organised by Minister G Jagdish Reddy. He demanded that a thorough probe be ordered, and action should be taken against all those who are responsible for this.

Meanwhile, the Government in Hyderabad said it has initiated investigation into the collapse of spectators' gallery.

Officials said that state Sports department team visited the stadium and enquired about the incident with local authorities. The safety measures taken in the stadium were also analysed. They said organisers have been instructed to strengthen the visitors' gallery. Sports authority officials and police were taking extra precautions to prevent ay untoward incidents till the tournament is over, they added.