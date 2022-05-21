Kakatiya University releases PhD notification

Warangal: The long-awaited notification (category-II) for the admission of PhD courses has finally been released by the Kakatiya University (KU). Registrar Prof B Venkatram Reddy said that the sale of application forms commenced on Friday. The last date for submission of applications is June 10 without late fee, and June 17 with a late fee of Rs 500. The varsity will inform the date of entrance test and test centres later.

Reddy said that entrance tests will be conducted for academic years – 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21. The varsity offers PhD programmes in Arts, Commerce & Business Management, Education, Engineering Technology, Law, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Sciences and Social Sciences.

Eligibility: The candidates must have passed the Master's degree in the concerned subject with a minimum of 55 per cent of marks. 50 per cent is enough in case of SC/ST/PH candidates. The candidates those pursuing post graduate degree and not completed are not eligible.

Fee: The registration fee for PhD entrance test is Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,000 in case of SC/ST/PH candidates. The candidates can download the application form from the KU website www.kakatiya.ac.in. The application form along with the enclosures including fee receipt has to be submitted at the office of the Director, Directorate of Admissions, KU. Those who applied for the PhD can download their hall tickets on the KU website.

The syllabus and model papers were also made available on the website. The minimum marks for qualifying PhD test shall be 40 per cent in case of open category candidates, 35 per cent for the BC candidates and no qualifying marks for SC/ST/PH category candidates.