Kaleshwaram probe: Ghose Commission’s term extended

Hyderabad: State government has extended the term of Justice Chandra Ghose Commission on Kaleshwaram for two months from July 1 to August 31 this year.

In view of the delay in submitting affidavits by the State Irrigation officials, the government extended the tenure of the commission for two more months to complete the probe into the poor construction of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages under Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme.

Officials said that the Ghose commission completed public hearing and also held meetings with irrigation officials. The officials furnished information on the barrages and waiting to submit the affidavit. The commission would probe the alleged irregularities during the construction of barrages based on the affidavits only, sources said that Ghose has sought some more time to prepare a report on the entire episode and the government accepted the request.

The commission was supposed to wind up the investigation by June-end this year.

Officials said that the Ghose Commission would speed up the probe as it has already requested the government to provide the details of the Vigilance and Enforcement report on the damage of the piers of the Medigadda and seepages reported at Annaram and Sundilla. The commission is also awaiting for the final report of National Dam Safety Authority ( NDSA) to corroborate its findings in the investigation. The NDSA has already submitted an interim report and the government started temporary repairs at the damaged barrages.