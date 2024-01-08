Kaleshwaram project biggest scam in country, alleges DK Aruna

Hyderabad: BJP national vice president DK Aruna on Sunday alleged that the biggest scam in the country took place is Kaleshwaram project in Telangana State.

Stating that the Congress had earlier demanded a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram project, it asked the State government as to why it turned silent on the issue. She wondered whether the State government was trying to procrastinate the issue in the name of a judicial enquiry.

Addressing media persons at the State BJP office here, Aruna said while Rs 1 lakh crore estimates were made for the construction of the project, thousands of crores of rupees corruption had been committed in its execution. “If the Congress government is sincere, the G.O brought by the previous government should be cancelled and an inquiry be conducted by the CBI immediately. Looking at the Congress government's style of functioning, it is suspected that they are trying to save former CM KCR,” she added.

She alleged that In the name of project redesign, the previous BRS government deliberately increased the Kaleshwaram project cost from Rs63,000 crore to Rs1.50 lakh crore. She said truth would come out if the Congress government caused a CBI inquiry rather than conducting an inquiry with a High Court judge.

She reminded that Revanth Reddy had earlier accused the BRS government of indulging in large-scale corruption in the Kaleshwaram project. She said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who criticized the Central government and Central ministers when he was in Opposition on the Kaleshwaram project issue, should answer why he remained silent today?

She also alleged that the Congress party was delaying the probe into the Medigadda, Kaleshwaram construction and other scams. She demanded that the State government's stand on the issue of corruption in the Kaleshwaram project should be made clear.

She said “on July 9, 2020, wall of the gravity canal in Bhupalpally district collapsed. The cement ceiling on the left side of the gravity canal, about six kilometres from the Lakshmi pump house, has been removed. On July 14, 2022, Lakshmi pump house and Annaram pump house near Kaleshwaram were submerged due to heavy floods in Godavari. There are allegations that the main reason for the submergence of the pump houses was the quality and design defect in the construction,” she added.