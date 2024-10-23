  • Menu
Kaleshwaram Project Inquiry Resumes Today: Engineers and Bureaucrats Summoned

The inquiry into the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) resumed today, with the Kaleshwaram Commission set to question several engineers and bureaucrats over the next few days.

Hyderabad: The inquiry into the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) resumed today, with the Kaleshwaram Commission set to question several engineers and bureaucrats over the next few days. The commission has directed officials to summon relevant personnel to provide clarity on various aspects of the project.

The inquiry will be conducted in two phases, with public hearings scheduled during this period. This investigation focuses on the project's implementation, financial allocations, and engineering decisions, aiming to address concerns related to its execution.

The Kaleshwaram project, one of the largest irrigation projects in India, has been under scrutiny due to allegations of irregularities and cost escalations. The commission will examine these aspects in-depth, beginning with today's hearings. Further updates are expected as the inquiry progresses over the coming days.

