Kalvakuntla Kavitha takes oath as Kamareddy & Nizamabad local bodies MLC

TRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday took oath as Kamareddy and Nizamabad local bodies MLC. Protem chairman Jafri administered the oath to Kavitha at the council chairman chamber. On the occasion, Kavitha thanked the local body representatives for having faith in her and electing her.



"Today I took oath as MLC for Kamareddy & Nizamabad District. I thank @trspartyonline & CM Sri KCR garu for this opportunity. My sincere gratitude to local body representatives for reposing their faith in me and my candidature by electing me unopposed," Kavitha tweeted.



— Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) January 19, 2022

On the other hand, Kucchula Damodar who has also been elected as Mahabubnagar local bodies MLC also took oath today.



The tenure of the persons who have been elected for 12 local body MLC seats came into effect from January 5. While Kavitha and Damodar took oath today, ten other MLCs are yet to sworn in. Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and other leaders were present.

