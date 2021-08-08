Kamalapur: MPP Taduka Rani creates ruckus at Errabelli meeting

Kamalapur: Kamalapur MPP created ruckus at a meeting where Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao was distributing interest fee and linkage loans to local beneficiaries.

The MPP Taduka Rani, who shifted loyalties to the BJP along with the former minister Eatala Rajender, attended the meeting a bit late. When Rani tried to speak at the meeting, she was allegedly denied the mike by the TRS people's representatives. She also tried to speak to minister but in vain.

The police escorted her out of the meeting venue when she tried to speak at the meeting venue, agriculture market yard. Rani's contention is that she is being harassed by some TRS leaders of Shanigaram by sending lewd messages. She wanted to speak about it on the dais. Later, she staged a protest accusing the TRS people's representatives of humiliating her.

Later in the day, BJP leaders who addressed the media found fault with the TRS leaders for not allowing Rani to speak at the meeting. Former MLA Bodige Shobha and former ZP chairperson Tula Uma demanded apologies from the minister and other leaders for humiliating Rani.

The leaders questioned why Parkal Challa Dharma Reddy was there in the meeting. The leaders demanded stringent action against the TRS workers who were harassing Rani.