Kamareddy: 108 persons diagnosed with cancer at the medical camp

Kamareddy: The Pitlam Lions Club held a free cancer diagnosis camp under the auspices of the Grace Cancer Foundation. The Launis Club president Anita inaugurated the camp at Pitlam Sai Gardens. She said 108 people from the surrounding areas of Pitlam were diagnosed with cancer.



Cancer can be prevented if carefully diagnosed in the initial stages. He said there would be a problem with reducing the disease if the cancer had crossed the stage.

The camp was orgnised that the dangerous disease could be prevented in the first stage.

In the camp, cancer doctors Arvind Ramnath Suri conducted medical tests.

Madhavi Suryadevara, secretary of the Lions Club Cancer Awareness district, said that it was the 11th confirmation camp in the Lions District range and the first camp was held in Kamareddy district. The camp was well received, he said.

The camp was hosted by Cancer Awareness District chairperson Lataraj, Pitlam Club Secretary Rajani, Club District Committee members Sanjivreddy, Venugopal, Rajkumar and Chandrasekhar.