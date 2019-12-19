Kamareddy: 30 Minority Gurukul students fall sick

Kamareddy: As many as 35 students of Minority Boys Gurukul School in Dichpalle mandal fell sick on Wednesday morning. They were shifted to Banswada Government Hospital and are undergoing treatment.



Doctors said that the students became sick after eating leftover food of Tuesday night, hence suffered diarrhoea and vomiting. Now the students' condition is stable, they added.

It should be reminded here that in November also, 65 students of the same school fell sick and their health became normal after two days treatment.

The students' parents requested the officials to take action against the hostel staff and ensure that fresh food is served to the students.