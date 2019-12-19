Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Kamareddy: 30 Minority Gurukul students fall sick

Kamareddy: 30 Minority Gurukul students fall sick
Highlights

As many as 35 students of Minority Boys Gurukul School in Dichpalle mandal fell sick on Wednesday morning.

Kamareddy: As many as 35 students of Minority Boys Gurukul School in Dichpalle mandal fell sick on Wednesday morning. They were shifted to Banswada Government Hospital and are undergoing treatment.

Doctors said that the students became sick after eating leftover food of Tuesday night, hence suffered diarrhoea and vomiting. Now the students' condition is stable, they added.

It should be reminded here that in November also, 65 students of the same school fell sick and their health became normal after two days treatment.

The students' parents requested the officials to take action against the hostel staff and ensure that fresh food is served to the students.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA protests: Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi join protests19 Dec 2019 1:28 PM GMT

Anti-CAA protests: Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi join protests

Jamia hearing: Jaising appeal SG to act as amicus
Jamia hearing: Jaising appeal SG to act as amicus
Did you know Manmohan Singh demanded CAA in 2003? BJP tweets video
Did you know Manmohan Singh demanded CAA in 2003? BJP tweets
IPL 2020 Auction Highlights: 62 players sold for Rs 140.3 crore
IPL 2020 Auction Highlights: 62 players sold for Rs 140.3 crore
Anti-CAA Protests: Historian Ramachandra Guha detained in Bangalore
Anti-CAA Protests: Historian Ramachandra Guha detained in...


Top