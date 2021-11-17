Kamareddy: Bankers told to give crop loans in time

Kamareddy: District Collector Jitesh V Patil said banks should extend crop loans in line with the scale of finance norms as per the target set during the rabi season.

Addressing the district credit committee meeting here on Wednesday, Patil suggested that bankers in the villages organise meetings at Raithu Vedikas to create awareness among farmers on crop loans. He called upon the farmers to renew crop loans within the stipulated time.

The Collector also directed the banks to provide linkage loans to self-help groups. Education and housing loans should be given by the bankers in line with their targets, he said. He took to their notice the incidents of legal advisers and valuator charging extra fees from those who have applied for housing loans. He questioned the bankers on the practice and asked them to stop it.

Bankers were also asked to provide loans for purchase of buffaloes. Additional Collector in charge Venkata Madhavarao, District Agriculture Officer Bhagyalakshmi, District SC Housing Officer Rajita, SC Corporation ED Dayanand, District Veterinary Officer Jagannath, LDM Rajender Reddy, NABARD DDM Nagesh, RBI AGM Rahman, Canara Bank AGM Srinivasa Rao, SBI AGM Bank officials were present.