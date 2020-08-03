Kamareddy: Beware of seasonal diseases Collector Dr A Sharath

Kamareddy: District Collector Dr A Sharath called on the people to be vigilant in the prevention of seasonal diseases. The premises of Collector's camp office were cleaned on Sunday morning. Stagnated water in the Collector's residence premises was removed and cleaned.

The Collector said that precautionary measures should be taken during the monsoon season to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases like typhoid, chikungunya, dengue and the like. Unlike normal situation, this year everyone has to take extra care as the seasonal diseases is coupled with coronavirus, he added.

The Collector urged the people not to come into the streets unnecessarily and those, who follow physical distance can live a healthy life. To prevent the spread of mosquitoes during larvae stage, every Sunday morning at 10:10 am, everyone is asked to remove water stored in flowerpots, coolers, tires, drums, and containers in their houses.

The Collector said that diseases transmitted by mosquitoes can be prevented and urged people to keep their surroundings clean and ensure that water is not stored in the premises of their houses.