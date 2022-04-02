Kamareddy: BJP workers try to occupy 2BHK houses

Kamareddy: Rajiv Nagar Colony in Kamareddy city turned battlefield as BJP workers tried to occupy the double bedroom houses though the police tried to foil their attempt here on Friday.

The BJP had called for a dharna on Friday demanding immediate distribution of the double-bedroom houses built in Rajiv Nagar to the poor.

BJP constituency in-charge Katipelli Venkataramana Reddy alleged that the government was not giving double bedroom houses to eligible beneficiaries.

Police cracked down on BJP leaders and tried to arrest Ramanareddy. BJP activists formed a circle around Ramana and blocked him. There was a scuffle between the police and the activists. Two BJP activists were injured when a DCM van overturned above them during a scuffle with the police.

A BJP activist named Anjaneyulu was critically injured during the agitation. He was rushed to a private hospital in the town with serious head injuries. BJP leaders move Anjaneyas to Hyderabad for better treatment. Kamareddy BJP constituency in-charge Katipelli Venkataramana Reddy accused the government of cheating the poor. He said that after the BJP rule in Telangana, justice will be done to all equally.

Barricades were set up around the double bedroom. Police set up barricades at double bedroom houses in Rajiv Nagar Colony and set up heavy security to prevent anyone from going there. However, strategically, activists under Kamareddy BJP constituency in-charge Katipelli Venkataramana Reddy stormed into the double-bedroom houses.

A scuffle broke out between BJP activists and police as about 500 activists arrived.

In Jukkal constituency, police arrested BJP leaders in advance at Pitlam and Bichkunda mandals preventing them from attending the dharna at double-bedroom houses in Kamareddy town.