Kamareddy: Deadline set for avenue plantation

Kamareddy: District Collector Sarath in a meeting at the collectorate in Kamareddy asked the officials to complete the plantation work by August 6.

Speaking at the occasion the Collector said that the plantation programme on the highways and the district and mandal roads should be completed soon and handed over to the village panchayath.

The collector said it was the responsibility of the dforest and the and panchayat officials to coordinate and complete the programme at the earliest.

Collector Sarath also asked them to plant big plants and hand them over to the village panchayaths. The meeting was attended by DFO Nikhit, DPI Sunanda, EGS APD assistants, forest officials, mandal level officials and panchayat secretaries.