Kamareddy: Heavy downpour wreaks havoc on farmers in district

Kamareddy: The heavy downpour on Tuesday-Wednesday that came up to 5.07 cm of rain in entire Kamareddy district, left behind tonnes of various crop yields drenched in mud. In a yet another terrible incident due to the natural calamity, a 50-year-old man identified as Golla Muthyam was electrocuted in Adlur village under Kamareddy district headquarters.



Heavy rains led to water logging in the agriculture fields damaging the crops. Farmers had a tough time in protecting their crops that were ready for harvest. As per the data received from the TSPDS AEO, B Venumadhav, Nagareddypet received the highest rainfall of 8.92 cm, followed by Rajampet with 7.83 cm. Jukkalu received 6.85cm, Bikkanur got 6.75 cm, Kamareddy 6.5cm, Pitlam at 5.7 cm, Yellareddy gets 5.55 cm Domakonda - 5.25 cm, Machareddy and Peddakodapagal received 4.78 cm. Ligampet, Nizamsagar, Tadwai and Ramareddy got 4.2 cm and Birkoor recorded lowest rainfall of 2.98 cm.

More than 1 lakh 50 thousand acres of crops were submerged across the district. Farmers had been cultivating various crops in 4,73,370 acres in the district this monsoon season. In some places the paddy harvest had already begun. Paddy that was ready for harvest fell on the ground due to the heavy downpour and soaked in water. Also, the Maize crop stretched over 53 acres in the district was harvested and dried. Up to 50 per cent of this is peeled maize corn were soaked in the rainwater. The incessant rains for the last three days have left farmers in dire straits.

The rainfall had also caused water stagnation in the soybean crop field. The current rains have also damaged 27,000 acres of cotton crop. Cotton turned black as water seeped into the palm through its cracks. Bengal Gram crops cultivated at a stretch of 1,643 acres have been destroyed. Farmers whose crops have been damaged by the sudden heavy downpour demand support from the government.

The Kaulas project in Jukkal mandal lifted 6 gates and released 10,736 cusecs of flood water to the lower area. Singur Project's 5 spillway gates have been opened with outflow of 68,059 cusecs. District Collector Sarath visited the Nizamsagar project in Nizamsagar mandal and reviewed the water project aspect with the project authorities.

Crop Damage occurred (in acres) Cotton 27,000 Bengal Gram 1,643 Maize 53



