Kamareddy: Help at last for Covid orphans

Kamareddy: District Collector Sarath came to the rescue of the children who lost their parents to Covid-19. Shravan and Yashoda lost their life to Corona and their three children were struggling to survive. "Hans India" newspaper on 10 August 2021 covered a story on the three titled "COVID ORPHANS LEFT IN LURCH BY NETAS"

Collector Sarath responded to the article in the "Hans India" newspaper and asked the officials to get in touch with the children. On the instructions of Collector, District Welfare Officer Y Anuradha, District Child Welfare Committee Chairman K Satyanarayana Reddy, Member Swarnalatha, District Bala Raksha Bhavan Coordinator S Janaki, and District Child Protection Officer J Sravanti, along with other officials went to the home of the children and their caregivers and met them.

The ICDS official said that in the past, the Department of Women and Child Welfare had provided essential goods on 18 June 2021 on behalf of Kamareddy as per the directions of the District Collector. Date to find out welfare information for orphans. 25 June 2021 Mobile phone and Rs 6000 / - sponsorship to them at the rate of Rs.2000 / - per month for their upbringing was provided in the month of July.

The first girl Kalyani would be admitted to a polytechnic course and the second girl applied for admission in Gurukul. Anganwadi services will be provided to the third boy.

Nodal officers were appointed to inquire into the welfare of the children and it was explained that their welfare was being ascertained by them from time to time. And today it was decided to place the children together at their aunty house in Gandhari Mandal on 16 August 2021 at their option at the Hyderabad Hostel in the presence of the CWC.