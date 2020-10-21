Kamareddy : Milk production should meet population growth says Collector Dr A Sharath

Kamareddy : District Collector Dr A Sharath informed that the government would provide buffaloes, 100 animals per mandal, to the members self-help groups (SHG) through Stree Nidhi to increase milk production in Kamareddy district.

He requested the SHG members to take advantage of this opportunity. He held a review meeting with Indira Kranthi Patham (IKP) Assistant Project Managers and Stree Nidhi officials at Janahita Bhavan in Kamareddy Collectorate on Tuesday.

Speaking at the meeting, the Collector said milk production should increase in proportion to district population. He directed the IKP officials to select eligible women and told the bank officials to give loans to those on the list.

He suggested that bank linkage loans should be given to women as per the target and also asked to recover old arrears from the SHG women.

Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Venkatesh Dhotre, DRDO Chandramohan Reddy, Lead Bank Manager Rajender Reddy and others attended the meeting.