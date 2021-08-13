Kamareddy: Review meet held on arrangements for Independence Day

Kamareddy: District Collector Sarath directed the officials to organise Independence Day celebrations throughout the district by enforcing the provisions of Covid-19 protocol. On Thursday, he reviewed the arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations in various departments at Collectorate.

The Collector said stalls should be set up to highlight Telangana State government development and welfare schemes.

He asked the District Education Officer to design cultural programmes. He directed the DM&HO officer keep a stock of masks and sanitizers.

He informed said that the certificates of appreciation will be presented to the talented employees. He suggested that the selection of employees should be done transparently and on the basis of talent.

The venue for the Independence Day celebrations will be decided today, he added. District Superintendent of Police N Sweatha, Additional Collector of District Local Bodies Venkatesh Dhotre, Additional Collector in charge of the district D Venkata Madhavarao, RDO S Sheen and district officials of various departments were present.