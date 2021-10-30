Kamareddy: Rising dog bite cases make people panic

Kamareddy: The number of rabies cases during the past three months shows the severity of stray dogs' menace in Jukkal constituency. On Thursday alone, as many as 31 dog bite cases came to fore in Bichkunda mandal. The victims, mostly children and elderly, belonging to Prashanth Nagar Colony, Maddunoor mandal were admitted in the Emergency Banswada Hospital.

The locals were worried and requesting the officials concerned to set up a mechanism to stop the dogs menace in their areas.

They are worried as there is shortage of rabies vaccine in Bichkunda and other PHCs even though not all dogs are carriers of the disease.

In Kamareddy district, more than 897 cases were recorded so far in this year. The locals have repeatedly brought the problem to the notice of gram panchayat and municipal administration, but of no use. Instead of taking temporary measures, the local administration should come up with a multipronged approach that includes vaccination of stray dogs, ensuring supply of rabies vaccine and ample treatment of dog-bite patients in all public hospitals, combined with a robust advocacy campaign.