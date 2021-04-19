Kamareddy: Roads of inter-State border villages closed

Kamareddy: With surge in positive cases after Covid second wave, district authorities and villagers raising barricades, temporary stone walls and digging trenches at the villages on Maharashtra and Karnataka inter-State borders. Only Salabatpur border route was left open for emergencies. Many rural roads connecting with the neighbouring States were temporarily closed.

There are lanes between Gojegaon, Chinna Shakkarga and Pedda Shakkarga villages in Madnur Mandal. Similarly, there are routes between Chandegaon, Kattalwadi, Gulla Tanda and Sopuru villages in Jukkal Mandal. These roads were closed as many people from neighbouring States were coming to Telangana State for better Covid treatment and thus spreading the virus.

Corona check posts were set up to prevent others from entering the villages. Also, villagers were patrolling under the supervision of local representatives. The authorities were constantly monitoring corona precautions being taken across Madnur and Jukkal mandals. Maddunur SI Raju told the villagers to open minor roads for emergency entry.

Many villages in Madnur and Jukkal mandals were closed and the borders of several villages on the State borders of Madnur mandal of Kamareddy district were blocked.