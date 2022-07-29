Kamareddy: Stranded people rescued from the flooded stream

Kamareddy: The local police and the locals finally brought the people stuck in the middle of the overflowing stream to safety at Rampally thanda in Lingampeta mandal in Kamareddy district on Thursday.

Three residents of Rampalli Thanda had gone for fishing in Shetpalliwagu stream and got stranded in the flood. The three climbed up the tree and shouted for help. Shetpalliwagu is flowing on the suburbs of Shetpalli village of Kamareddy district due to heavy rains.

The issue was brought to the notice of R&B Minister Prashant Reddy who alerted the authorities to take rescue measures.

The Minister ordered that the NDRF teams to be deployed in the field and take relief measures.

Prashant Reddy spoke to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and CMO Officer Rahul Bojja to lift them by helicopter if necessary.

Local MLA, Government Whip Gampa Govardhan, District Collector Jithesh V Patil, SP Srinivas Reddy, local SI and Sarpanch were coordinating from time to time.

The Minister spoke to Sarpanch, CI through video call and enquired about the current situation. Minister Prashant Reddy also spoke to those on the tree. The Minister encouraged them to be brave and they will be brought to their safe place in a short time. And finally, the NDRF team with the help of locals brought the stranded people to safety.