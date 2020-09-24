Kamareddy: Strict adherence to norms will help defeat corona

Kamareddy: VNR Charitable Trust is campaigning hard to bring awareness among the people of both Telugu States that Covid-19 epidemic could not be prevented but can mitigate its intensity by following timely and well-planned strategy.

VNR Charitable Trust has headquarters in Hyderabad and Vijayawada and the Trust chief Dr Naveen Vallam has set up six campaign chariots to raise awareness on Covid. Naveen personally goes to the villages and explains the precautions to be taken to prevent Covid-19 to the public and distributes masks and sanitizers to the poor.

As part of his campaign tour, Naveen Vallam arrived at Kamareddy on Thursday and he has completed 3,500 km of awareness tour in both Telugu States and distributed 10,000 masks and sanitizers.

District Collector Dr A Sharath, who came to know about Naveen's campaign for Covid prevention, invited him to his office and felicitated him. Sharath said in the absence of vaccine, only strict adherence to the norms of wearing mask, physical distancing and maintaining personal hygiene could help in preventing coronavirus pandemic. He appealed to all Kamareddy non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to ensure that people follow the norms.

During lockdown, Naveen Vallam organised free meals and accommodation camp for the poor and migrants in Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Guntur. He also distributed rice and groceries, masks and sanitisers in the memory of his father.

He started campaign chariots from April 24 to raise awareness about coronavirus and covered nearly 3,500 km in Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Suryapet, Vijayawada, Nandigama, Kanchikacherla, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Nellore, Tirupati, Kurnool and Kadapa.

Naveen's 8-year-old son Hari Haran also involved in anti-Covid campaign for the last four months.

Naveens campaign chariot left Kamareddy in the evening to tour Nizamabad, Nirmal and Adilabad districts.