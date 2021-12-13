Kamareddy: TWJF condemns MPP's husband attack on journalist

Kamareddy: The Kamareddy District Telangana Working Journalists Federation District Committee has demanded that stern action be taken against the Rajampeta MPP's husband for threatening to physically exterminate a "daily paper journalist" working in the Rajampeta mandal.

Speaking at a press conference at the TWJF office in the district headquarters, district TWJF president Bokkala Venu on Sunday said that it was inappropriate for relatives of public representatives to threaten reporters who were reporting the facts.

He said that if a journalist reports false articles, they should be condemned or should consult the concerned senior journalists, but that the MPP's husband's direct threat to the reporter is an attack on democratic values.

The TWJF had earlier demanded that the MPP's husband be suspended from the party for behaving rudely towards a journalist in Ayyappa's initiation and threatening not to post his photo in the paper. The TWJF said that public representatives need to remember that KTR had stated that the husbands of public representatives do not have power. Journalists Federation District Committee said that it was a pity for the party to have such a person who simply acts arbitrarily to be close to the MLA and thus bringing a bad name to the MLA

The event was attended by District Secretary Srikrishnachari, electronic media president Karunakar Balwantula Shravan Kumar and others.