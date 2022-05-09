Kamareddy Road accident death toll reaches 9
Death toll in Kamareddy's ghastly mishap has reached to 9 on Monday morning.
Kamareddy: Death toll in Kamareddy's ghastly mishap has reached to 9 on Monday morning. It is to mention here that a Tata Ace rammed into a truck killing two on spot at Hasanpalli gate in Ellareddy. Two others died on the was to Banswada hospital and other two succumbed to injuries while on the to Ellareddy government hospital. As per the sources, the deceased were identified as driver Sailu (35), Ajavva, Eeramani, Sayavva, Lachchavva, Veeravva, Nagamani, Yellaiah and Pochaiah.
It is said others condition is critical and they are undergoing treatment in Ellareddy hospital. The incident occurred when a Tata ace and truck collided on Sunday evening. All the deceased are from Pitlam mandal Chilargi. The accident took place while returning to hometown after attending a function at relatives "Dashadinakarma" in Ellareddy.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the fatal accident in Kamareddy. The PM conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the kin of the deceased. PM Modi has announced Rs 2 lakh each ex-gratia to the kin of deceased and Rs 50 for the ones who are undergoing treatment at the hospital.