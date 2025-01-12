  • Menu
Karate academy masters pay tribute to Swamy Vivekananda

Today, on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti in Wanaparthy district, floral garlands were garlanded at the statue of Swami Vivekananda in...

Today, on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti in Wanaparthy district, floral garlands were garlanded at the statue of Swami Vivekananda in Kothakota Municipality and paid tribute to him.

Gods on Warriors Chotu Khan Karate Do India was organized by the club founder Abdul Nabi Municipal Co-option M. Sheikh Town BC Association President Sridhar Goud and Karate Masters Zafar, Sadiq, Mainuddin, Imtiaz, Hidayat, Anji, Feroz, Taheed, SK Baba, Ajmer, SK Ghaus, Pasha Town Auto Union Member Bala Kurumi Yadav, Chennai participated.

