Karimnagar: 18 Lower Manair Dam gates lifted

Karimnagar: 18 of the 20 crest gates of Lower Manair Dam were lifted on Tuesday to discharge 42.2 cusecs of water downstream as the project was receiving huge inflows.

Though the project was receiving 26,309 cusecs inflow, officials release double the quantum of water since water from Mid Manair reservoir is likely to be released into LMD by the evening.

LMD got copious inflows due to heavy rains in the upper reaches during the last two days. Moyathummeda vagu is carrying heavy inflows into the reservoir. With water storage in the project reaching 23.516 tmcft against its gross storage capacity of 24.034 tmcft. The dam officials released 3,000 cusecs of water downstream by lifting one floodgate on Monday night.

Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Y Sunil Rao on Tuesday visited the reservoir and examined the water levels. He was also switch on the lifting of 18 gates to increase the discharge.