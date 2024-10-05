Karimnagar: 24-year-old encroachment removed

Karimnagar: In the last 24 years many dharna rallies were held and Dalit groups fought many battles and eventually won as finally, the authorities removed the structures built inside the land allocated for Ambedkar Bhavan.

Government officials on Thursday demolished the encroachement in 20 guntas of land bearing survey number 1104/22 behind Mamta Talkies in Karimnagar town. The locals encroached on the land allocated for the Dalit Bhavan and built illegal buildings. The Collector handed over the land to DD for the construction of the Ambedkar Bhavan.

To protect the land under the leadership of the Dalit communities, thousands of applications were submitted to the Collector, RDO, MRo, DD, etc. With the initiative of Collector and RDO and MRO, DD and District Divisional Survey Officer Moiz the land was surveyed and boundaries were fixed for 20 of land.

The Dalit communities thanked the government officials who have protected the land and the Collector, RDO, MRO and DD. The Dalit communities have requested the government to build a fence around the land and construct Ambedkar Bhavan on it.

Dalit leaders Banda Srinivas, Boinapally Chandraiah, Goski Shankar, Jeripotula Shankar, BJP Vice President GD Ramesh, Galipelli Srinivas, Galipelli Kumaraswamy, Kalvala Anand, Gorre Rajaiah and others participated.