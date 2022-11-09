Karimnagar: Ailing man forced to live and die in graveyard!

Karimnagar: In an inhuman act, an ailing man was forced to live in a graveyard and die there as the house owner did not allow the man to live in his rented house after he was sent away by the Government Hospital officials.

Baswaraju Kanakaiah, who had been living in a rented house in Boyawada for the last few years was admitted to the Government Hospital due to his deteriorating health.

When he was sent away from the hospital, the house owner also did not allow him into the house fearing he might die in the house. Following incident, the man's children took him to a local graveyard to stay there and Kanakaiah died in the graveyard on Monday.

The city Congress president Komati Reddy Narender Reddy strongly condemned the inhuman treatment of the ailing man and said rulers should be ashamed of the plight faced by poor Kanakaiah's family. He on Tuesday visited Kanukaiah's family in Alakapuri graveyard and consoled them.

He extended a financial assistance of Rs 5,000. He said the reason for the plight of Kanukaiah's family was that the TRS regime which failed to provide them a double bedroom house despite the promise that all poor would be given houses.

The Congress leader said that the deceased Kanakaiah has two daughters, one of them was suffering from physical disability. The State government should immediately support the affected family and provide them shelter.

Narender Reddy said that during the previous Congress government, Indiramma houses were given to every poor person who had no shelter, and even if they built a house in 60 yards, they lived with self-respect and the then Congress government helped them to avoid such a situation faced by Kanakaiah's family.

A Congress leader and general secretary of Khadimane Millath voluntary organisation, Samad Nawab, who accompanied Narender Reddy, announced that he would give Rs 500 every month to Kanukaiah's wife Bharatamma. Leaders Dannasingh, Gundati Srinivas Reddy, MH Johar, Mamidi Satyanarayana Reddy, Zafar, Ashraf, Azma and others were present.