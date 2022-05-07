Karimnagar: An old age home turns divine abode for destitute

Karimnagar: Veera Brahmendra Foundation which runs Veera Brahmendra Old Age Orphanage is a home for many destitute abandoned by their grown up children and family members.

Being run by Ceepalli Veera Madhav, the orphanage is a home for homeless senior citizens. The home currently accommodates around 40 senior citizens. They are provided with free accommodation, medical care, and food.

Located at Karimnagar Housing Board Colony, it has become a divine abode for the abandoned elders and many of them refuse to go back to their children or homes as they found the place a happy one for them.

Sanjeevam of Jagtial was brought to the home by children eight years ago after he lost his eyesight following his wife's death. When asked if he would to go to children if they want to take him back, he said "I lost my children long ago, my only son is Veeramadhav"

Same is the feeling of Komuraiah of Nagunur near Karimnagar who was abandoned by his son after taking his father's property. He was taken to the orphanage by his relatives. He said his son died sometime after he was abandoned by his son and he did not attend his funeral as he does not want to see his son's face again.

Not just Telangana, abandoned elders from AP, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha are being provided shelter at Veera Brahmendra Old Age Orphanage. So far 200 elders took shelter in the old age home and Veeramadhav performed the last rites of over 81 elders who died of advanced age. He hands over the dead bodies of elders if their family members want to perform their last rites.

Veeramadhav's journey with the elderly people started with a Sugunamma who lost her property and lived on alms. "For the first time when I offered a meal the happiness I found in her was unforgettable", he told The Hans India.

Since people hesitate to give houses on rent to run an orphanage, he is continuing the orphanage in his house, which is becoming congested. BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar moved by the service of Veera Madhav allotted a government land to the orphanage.

The orphanage is now in need of funds to build a bigger home to accommodate increasing numbers of elders admissions. There are many kind donors behind my work. Started with three destitute people, many have taken shelter here since 2008, he noted.

Art of Living Foundation founder Sri Sri Ravi Shanker, inspired by Veeramadhav's charity work, invited him to Bengaluru and appreciated him.