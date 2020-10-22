Karimnagar: Announce PRC for teachers, employees immediately says DTF

Karimnagar: Democratic Teachers Federation (DTF) former State president K Narayana Reddy demanded the State government to announce Pay Revision Commission (PRC), which has been pending for the last two years since July, 2018.

DTF representatives staged a one-day hunger strike demanding the government to resolve all the pending issues of teachers, in front of the Collectorate in Karimnagar on Thursday.

Narayana Reddy, the chief guest at the hunger strike, criticised that the State government didn't solve not a single issue of teachers and employees after the formation of separate Telangana State. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had promised the teachers' union leaders at a meeting on May 16, 2018 that he would solve all the issues of teachers. But even after completion of 30 months, the promise was not fulfilled, he alleged.

Narayana Reddy demanded the TRS government to solve the issues of teachers and employees and to announce PRC along with releasing three DAs that are pending and also to give promotions to eligible teachers and internal transfers. Otherwise, the teachers along with employees' unions would intensify the agitation, he warned.

TNGO district president M Jagadishwar, who extended support to DTF representatives, alleged that the TRS government was neglecting to solve teachers and employees' probelms. To get several pending problems, teachers and employees unions must fight together, he appealed.

BJP district president G Krishna Reddy, Congress working president Padmakar Reddy and SGTU State general secretary K Mahipal Reddy extended support to the DTF's one-day hunger strike. Later, they submitted a representation to District Collector K Shashanka.