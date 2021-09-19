Karimnagar: Asha workers to agitate on Sept 24

Karimnagar: All Asha workers in Karimnagar district on Saturday decided to join the All India Strike of Scheme workers that will be held on the 24th of this month and issued a strike notice to district health officials on Saturday.

CITU district secretary Edla Ramesh and Union district general secretary Marella Srilatha said that the minimum wage for Asha workers should be fixed instead of honorarium. Asha workers have to be identified as government employees, he added.

Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia facility should be given to Asha workers working in the frontline and Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia should be given immediately to those who died during Covid pandemic after being infected with the coronavirus, the workers demanded.

Asha workers were on strike across the country demanding the Central government to ensure free surgery for their family members, a minimum wage of Rs 21,000 and a pension of Rs 10,000, Ramesh informed. He appealed to the workers in Karimnagar district to take part in a massive rally at the district headquarters on Sep 24th.

CITU district assistant secretary Punnam Ravi and Asha Union district leader Kalpana were present on the occasion.